High Court Grants Bail To March 31 Protesters

By A Correspondent

In a landmark ruling delivered on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, the High Court granted bail to 89 protesters who were arrested during the March 31 demonstrations against the 2030 Agenda — a controversial proposal allegedly aimed at extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term beyond constitutional limits.

The protests, which swept across various parts of Zimbabwe, were spearheaded by war veteran Blessed Geza and marked one of the most significant mass mobilizations against the government in recent years. The demonstrators were charged with public violence, breaches of the peace, and bigotry under Section 37(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law Code.

Following an initial refusal of bail by the Magistrates’ Court, the protesters, represented by advocate K. Ncube, filed an appeal which was heard by Honourable Mrs. Justice Muremba J at the High Court in Harare. The State was represented by C. Muchemwa.

After reviewing the case records and hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court overturned the lower court’s decision, granting bail under specific conditions. In her ruling, Justice Muremba ordered that:

Each of the accused is to deposit USD100 with the Clerk of Court at the Harare Magistrates Court. All accused persons must reside at the addresses they submitted to the court and the State through their legal counsel until the case is concluded. Most of the accused are required to report to the CID Law and Order department every second Friday, between 6am and 6pm. Four individuals — Joseph Gatsi, Kudzanai Murungweni, Memory Dehwe, and Munyaradzi Kanonama — are to report to their respective local police stations (Chegutu, Sanyati, Rusape, and Glendale) on the same schedule. All accused are prohibited from interfering with ongoing investigations.

The court’s decision has been hailed by human rights advocates and legal observers as a victory for civil liberties and due process, especially amid growing concerns over the government’s response to dissent and freedom of assembly. However, political analysts caution that tensions remain high as the 2030 Agenda continues to stir fierce public debate.

The matter will continue before the courts, with the accused expected to adhere strictly to their bail conditions while awaiting trial.

