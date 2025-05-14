How Many Ordinary Citizens Can Afford To Get Treatment At Private Hospitals In Zimbabwe?

Davison Mutasa on Facebook writes:

How many ordinary Zimbabweans can genuinely afford treatment at private hospitals or clinics?

We need well-equipped and functional public referral hospitals like Mpilo, UBH, Masvingo Provincial, and others.

These facilities must have adequate medical equipment, a consistent supply of essential drugs, clean water, and reliable electricity—available every day, all day.

Affordable healthcare should be accessible to even the lowest-earning citizen.

We shouldn’t be celebrating private healthcare facilities that only a privileged few can afford while the majority continue to suffer in under-resourced public hospitals.

