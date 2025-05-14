Man Kills Colleague For Refusing To Buy Beer

By A Correspondent

Police in Mamina have launched a manhunt for a suspect accused of killing a fellow villager in a brutal attack following a dispute during a drinking session.

The suspect, identified as Simbarashe Bimha from Madzamba Village under Chief Murambwa, is on the run after allegedly murdering 44-year-old Knowledge Kwenda on May 3, 2025.

According to Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera, the incident began when Bimha and Kwenda were socializing at Chizinga Business Centre. The two, both from the same village, had been consuming alcohol when a disagreement reportedly arose over a refusal to buy more beer.

“The altercation escalated after Bimha allegedly slapped Kwenda during the dispute,” said Insp Kohwera. “Kwenda then left the business centre and returned home.”

Fueled by anger, Bimha is said to have pursued Kwenda later that evening. He allegedly picked up a log from a nearby mopane tree and assaulted Kwenda, leaving him severely beaten and unconscious near Musinambi River.

The following day, the lifeless body of Kwenda was discovered by a local villager, Amon Masango, who promptly notified the police. Officers arrived at the scene and noted extensive bruising on the victim’s body before transporting the remains to St. Michael’s Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Inspector Kohwera expressed concern over the increasing number of murder cases stemming from minor disagreements. “It is troubling to see lives being lost over such trivial matters. We urge the public to resolve conflicts peacefully and to respect the value of human life,” he said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on Bimha’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the investigation.

