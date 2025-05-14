Mnangagwa Staying Up To 2040: Passion Java’s Prophecy Sparks Outrage

By A Correspondent

Self-styled prophet and social media personality Passion Java has ignited controversy after declaring a prophecy claiming President Emmerson Mnangagwa will remain in power until 2040—well beyond the constitutionally allowed limit.

In a cryptic post shared Tuesday on his social media platforms, Java wrote:

“Ndarota Ngirozi ichiti Mnangagwa 2040” — translated from Shona as “I dreamt of an angel saying Mnangagwa 2040.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism and raising eyebrows amid mounting speculation that ZANU PF loyalists are maneuvering to extend Mnangagwa’s rule beyond the 2028 constitutional deadline.

Zimbabwe’s Constitution only allows a president to serve two five-year terms. Mnangagwa’s second term is set to conclude in 2028. Any extension would require controversial constitutional amendments or political maneuvering, which critics warn could undermine democratic norms.

“Java’s so-called prophecy is nothing more than political propaganda wrapped in religious mysticism,” said an opposition politician.

“This is part of a dangerous narrative to normalise the illegal extension of presidential power.”

Civic groups and legal analysts also expressed concern.

“Religious figures influencing political discourse in such a reckless way erodes constitutionalism,” said one human rights lawyer.

Despite the uproar, Passion Java has remained silent on the backlash, with no further clarification or elaboration offered since his post. Known for his close ties to the ruling elite and flamboyant lifestyle, Java has previously been accused of using his platform to push political agendas under the guise of prophecy.

Meanwhile, government officials have neither confirmed nor denied any plans to extend Mnangagwa’s term, but insiders suggest the issue is being quietly debated within ZANU PF circles.

As the country braces for the 2028 election cycle, Java’s statement has added fuel to an already tense political climate, with many Zimbabweans watching closely for signs of constitutional manipulation.

