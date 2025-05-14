Sad: Four People Die In Kombi Crash

By A Correspondent

Tragedy struck early Tuesday morning when a Nissan NV350 kombi overturned near Iron Duke Farm in Mazowe, claiming the lives of four people and leaving eight others injured. The vehicle reportedly veered off the road before overturning, leading to the fatal crash.

Mashonaland Central Acting Police Spokesperson, Inspector Samuel Chikasha, confirmed the accident and said that investigations are currently underway to determine what caused the van to lose control. Details surrounding the identities of the deceased and the condition of the injured are yet to be disclosed.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, where the injured were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads, especially as investigations continue to establish whether speeding, mechanical failure, or other factors may have contributed to the accident.

This latest incident adds to the growing concern over road safety in the region, with community members expressing grief and calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and routine vehicle inspections. The nation mourns the loss of life and hopes for the recovery of those injured.

