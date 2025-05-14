S*x Scandals, Nepotism Rock Zanu PF Restructuring Exercise In Masvingo

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF’s cell restructuring exercise in Masvingo Province has come under fire amid allegations of sex scandals and nepotism, casting a shadow over the party’s grassroots mobilization efforts.

According to highly placed party insiders, the restructuring process—meant to rejuvenate ZANU PF’s structures ahead of future electoral campaigns—has been marred by favouritism and abuse of power.

“The whole process has been punctuated by favouritism,” one source claimed.

“There are serious allegations of people using their positions to appoint friends and relatives into key structures, while others have been using the exercise to exploit junior members sexually.”

The allegations have sparked concern among some rank-and-file members, who fear the credibility of the restructuring effort is being undermined from within.

Despite the internal backlash, ZANU PF’s Masvingo leadership insists that the process is progressing well. ..

“The ongoing cell restructuring exercise will leave the party stronger, united, and more visible.

It allows our leadership to interact directly with the people, understand their needs, and mobilise support around key development programmes.

We are calling for transparent and honest work during the cell restructuring exercise. This is a critical time for our party to build a solid base,” Zanu PF Masvingo said.

As the restructuring continues across Masvingo, the party leadership will be hoping to contain the controversy and refocus attention on its development and mobilisation goals.

However, insiders warn that failure to address the alleged misconduct could fuel growing disillusionment within the party ranks.

