Top Golfer Dies In Horror Crash

By Sports Reporter—A Zvishavane-based golfer, Morton Kombai, has died in a car crash.

Komai was part of the five professional golfers who were involved in a serious accident at the intersection of Samora Machel and Seventh Street in Harare, Sunday night.

The accident left four of the golfers injured, and they were admitted to local medical facilities.

The four are Tonderai Masunga (Zimbabwean), Biggie Chibvuri (Zimbabwean and driver of the vehicle), Victor Kachepatsonga (Malawian), and Lucky Ayisa (Ghanaian).

The five had participated in the FBC-Zimbabwe Open golf tournament.

The Minister of Sport, Lt General (Retired) Anselem Sanyatwe, visited Kensington Medical Centre, where two of the professional golfers are admitted.

