Unknown Assailants Rape Married Woman During Prayer Session At Graveyard

By A Correspondent

A 21-year-old married woman from Chitungwiza endured a horrific ordeal on Saturday after being raped by two unknown men while she was praying alone at St Mary’s Mission graveyard.

According to a police report, the woman was approached by two men who claimed to be caretakers of the cemetery. “The suspects introduced themselves as graveyard caretakers before threatening the victim,” police stated.

One of the attackers allegedly produced a knife and threatened to kill her if she did not comply. “He drew a knife and ordered her to follow them deeper into the graveyard,” the report said.

The woman was then forced to a secluded area where both men took turns raping her without protection.

After the assault, the suspects fled the scene, leaving the woman traumatised and alone. She managed to walk back to her place of worship, where she encountered her husband, who had been searching for her.

“She narrated everything to her husband upon return,” the report continued. A police investigation is now underway, and authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

Police have strongly condemned the attack and urged members of the public to avoid secluded areas when alone, especially during late hours. The survivor is receiving medical and psychological support.

