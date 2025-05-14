Warriors Date Stallions In Friendly Match

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe national football team is set to play two international friendly matches in Morocco during the upcoming June FIFA window.

The Warriors will take on Burkina Faso on 6 June, followed by a match against Niger on 10 June. Burkina Faso holds a higher FIFA ranking than Zimbabwe, while Niger is slightly below, positioned six places behind.

The exact venue for the fixtures will be announced in due course.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) confirmed the friendlies as part of the Warriors’ preparations for future competitive games.

“ZIFA is pleased to officially announce two upcoming international friendly matches for the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team, the Warriors, as part of ongoing preparations for future competitive fixtures,” the statement read.

“The Warriors will travel to Casablanca, Morocco, to face Burkina Faso on 6 June 2025 and Niger on 10 June 2025.

“These matches offer a crucial platform for head coach Michael Nees and his technical staff to evaluate player performance, experiment with team combinations, and strengthen squad cohesion. Facing strong sides like Burkina Faso and Niger will provide the team with valuable international experience.”

ZIFA reiterated its commitment to preparing the Warriors for upcoming qualifiers and tournaments, highlighting the friendlies as a strategic move to boost the team’s competitiveness on the international stage.

