Don’t Send Learners Home Over Unpaid Fees, Government Warns Schools

By A Correspondent

As schools across Zimbabwe reopened this week, the government has issued a stern warning to school authorities against sending learners home over unpaid fees, describing the practice as both unlawful and harmful to children’s right to education.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana emphasized that while financial constraints are real, penalising students for their parents’ failure to pay fees is unacceptable and violates the law.

“While schools argue that fees are necessary to maintain operations, the reality is that this practice disproportionately affects vulnerable students and constitutes a form of extortion.”

The issue resurfaces at the start of nearly every school term, with administrators pushing for prompt fee payments to maintain operations, while parents continue to cite widespread economic hardship and inflation as limiting factors.

The government has reiterated that access to education is a right guaranteed by the Constitution.

“Education is a fundamental human right, enshrined in various international and national laws,” said Mangwana.

“By sending learners home due to unpaid fees, schools are, in effect, denying these children their right to education and perpetuating inequality.”

Section 75 of Zimbabwe’s Constitution guarantees every citizen and permanent resident the right to a basic, state-funded education.

To further strengthen this right, the 2020 amendment of the Education Act introduced Section 68C, which clearly states: “No pupil shall be excluded from school for non-payment of school fees.”

The source underscored that this statute must be upheld by all educational institutions.

“This is meant to ensure that students are not penalised for circumstances beyond their control,” the source explained. “Schools must find alternative, lawful means to engage parents over unpaid fees without disrupting the learners’ education.”

The government’s reminder comes amid growing concerns about deepening inequalities in access to education and the long-term effects of exclusionary practices on the most vulnerable learners.

