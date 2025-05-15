Dynamos Chief Bernard Marriot Calls For Meeting to Halt Looming Derby Boycott

Sports Correspondent

Dynamos majority shareholder Bernard Marriot has invited the club’s supporters’ chapter leaders to crisis talks tomorrow, hoping to defuse mounting tensions and avert a planned boycott of the forthcoming Harare derby.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Marriot acknowledged the legitimacy of fans’ frustrations over the team’s poor start to the season.

“The supporters have every right to complain; it hurts to watch Dynamos punching below its weight. This is no ordinary club,” he said.

Marriot, who also serves as board chairman, remains optimistic that the season can be salvaged if everyone works together.

“There are 23 league games left. If we pull in the same direction, we can still win the title,” he added. “This is a dry spell, not a death sentence—provided we stay together.”

The meeting, set for tomorrow, will bring together chapter heads from across the country to discuss the ongoing crisis and explore ways to restore unity. A key objective will be to persuade supporter leaders to encourage their members to back the team and call off the planned boycott.

Club sources say both parties view the meeting as a critical opportunity to repair the fractured relationship ahead of what is arguably the season’s biggest fixture.

