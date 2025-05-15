ED Regime Gives In To Geza’s Demands

By Crime and Courts Reporter-The High Court has granted bail to 89 opposition-linked protesters who were arrested in connection with the crippling 31 March 2025 demonstrations, an action widely credited to war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza, who continues to mount pressure for the release of all political detainees.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Muremba overturned a lower court decision that had denied bail to the group and ordered their release upon payment of US$100 each to the Clerk of Court at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Strict bail conditions were imposed, including a requirement for all accused to reside at their stated addresses and report to designated police stations every fortnight until the finalisation of their cases.

Among the named appellants—Joseph Gatsi, Kudzanai Murungweni, Memory Dehwe, and Munyaradzi Kanonama—reporting stations include Chegutu, Sanyati, Rusape, and Glendale, respectively.

The group is facing charges of public violence, breach of peace, and bigotry under section 37(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law Code.

The state alleges they engaged in unlawful assembly and incitement during the March 31 demonstrations, which saw thousands take to the streets demanding political reforms, economic relief, and respect for constitutional rights.

However, human rights lawyers have dismissed the charges as politically motivated, arguing that the arrests were part of a broader state strategy to stifle dissent and criminalise legitimate protest.

The March 31 protests, described by observers as one of the most significant acts of civil disobedience in recent years, were largely mobilised by Cde Geza. His call to action brought cities and towns across Zimbabwe to a near-standstill, with widespread shutdowns of businesses, schools, and public services. Economists estimate that millions of dollars in business activity were lost that day, with many acknowledging that the protest’s impact sent shockwaves through both the government and private sectors.

The court, while granting bail, warned the appellants not to interfere with ongoing investigations.

Today’s ruling is a significant legal and moral win for the opposition and civic groups, coming at a time when Zimbabwe’s human rights record is under renewed international scrutiny.

Developing story…

