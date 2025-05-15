Hopewell Chin’ono Stole Money And Counted It With Me, Says X User, Same Day Of Gatwick Airport Hacking

Hopewell Chin’ono @daddyhope is somebody I know personally. I have counted some of the money he stole with him.

X user @Energeticpower speaks on the same day, Jennifer Banyure (57) is caught on camera hacking Gatwick Airport dabatase following Hopewell Chin’ono’s instructions.

He says: “Some of us have been on the underground for so many years. Just listening in the terraces of about this gentleman called Hopewell Chin’ono.

Now, I’m just figuring out how best to put my presentation across, but I realized if I go the way I wanted to go, I may press the wrong button. Now, this guy is somebody I know personally. I have counted some of the money he stole with him, but I want you to take.

@Pachisolife: “Sorry, Comrade Energy, we don’t want our listeners to miss what you are saying. You are saying this guy, you mean Hopewell Chin’ono?

@Energeticpower: “Hopewell, @DaddyHope, Hopewell Rugoho-Chin’ono.

@Pachisolife: “You are saying that he is somebody that you know personally?”

@Energeticpower: “Somebody that I know personally. I’ve known him since 2000. When

And you’re saying that the ease of money, what did you say? (Audio loading below)

@Energeticpower: “When he was committing his, um, his crimes. So, but what I want to do is I want to talk to you on a personal level outside the platform. And then I’ll give you the story. I’m sure Mr. Simbachikanza knows me there. Um, I’ve had a bit of a discussion with him a few months back, but I want you to catch me outside this platform. then I can tell you the story. My concern is, if anyone is going to be a person of influence, he has to be vetted. We need to vet people that become people of influence. If you’re not vetted, we’ll always continue to be, you know, falling on the same trap of ku-dealer nematsotsi (with thieves) ku dealer, nevanhu, you know, dented people. If you are going to be somebody who brings credible ideas about progressing a country or progressing a nation, you have to be vetted. And that’s the way forward.

So what I’ve said, maybe you take it up on a later stage. I’m not going to say the whole barrage of things here. But I would like to have a conversation with you when you finish your space.

Are you able to get in touch with me?

@Pachisolife: “Yes, definitely. Definitely energy.”

@Energeticpower: “So I see. I tried to send you a message, but I can’t. I don’t know because of the settings of your account. But don’t worry. We’ll fix that. Don’t worry. Yeah. OK, so I’ll stop here. Then you take it up on the next level after having a conversation with you, because I’ve got proper information, not hearsay. not heard from anybody but so I’ll leave it there now. Thank you.”

Hopewell Chin’ono was reached for comment.

