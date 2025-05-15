Killer Zivhu Kills Everything, Poetically

NEWS ANALYSIS: BILLIONS SPENT, BUT WHERE ARE THE RESULTS?

“Big figures only, chiona zvima projects zvacho masaramusi.” This blunt remark from former legislator Killer Zivhu, posted on X (formerly Twitter), cuts to the heart of Zimbabwe’s current infrastructure and public service crisis: astronomical budgets are announced, yet on the ground, the projects are either shoddy, unfinished, or outright invisible.

Zivhu’s comment is not just a jab—it is a profound critique of Zimbabwe’s state machinery, particularly its public procurement and implementation systems. He lists amounts—80 million, 1 billion, 15 billion, 187 million, 25 million, 300 million—figures commonly attached to state projects and government announcements. These numbers are often touted with pomp in the state media, used to signal development and progress. However, Zivhu challenges this with biting realism: “chiona zvima projects zvacho masaramusi”—“just look at the pitiful state of the actual projects.”

BILLIONS IN THE AIR, MUD ON THE GROUND

Zimbabweans have grown accustomed to hearing about massive investments: US$90 million on the Mbudzi Interchange, billions for Command Agriculture, hundreds of millions for road rehabilitation, dam construction, and housing developments. But the actual output frequently resembles what Zivhu calls “masaramusi”—a Shona term suggesting something ridiculous, laughable, or utterly disappointing.

The discrepancy between publicized budget allocations and the final delivery is staggering. Many projects show signs of poor workmanship, misallocation of resources, or outright abandonment. For example, the Mbudzi Interchange project—despite its multi-million-dollar price tag—has been widely ridiculed for misaligned brickwork and unfinished structures.

SYSTEMIC FAILURE: CORRUPTION OR INCOMPETENCE?

Zivhu’s rhetorical question—“Problem ndeye vanopa basa here? kana kuti vanopiwa basa racho kuti vaite?”—asks whether the problem lies with those awarding the tenders or those executing them. This is the crux of Zimbabwe’s governance dilemma. Is it elite-level corruption and favoritism in contract allocation, or is it the sheer lack of capacity among those awarded the jobs?

In many cases, tenders are granted without transparent bidding processes. Companies linked to politically connected individuals are often handpicked, bypassing accountability mechanisms. Sometimes these entities exist only on paper. The result is a vicious cycle of inflated budgets, abandoned sites, and no service delivery.

CALLING FOR ACCOUNTABILITY

Zivhu’s post reflects growing public frustration. Zimbabweans are not just tired of corruption—they are tired of failure. People are asking: where is the money going? Who is auditing these projects? What happened to the roads that were meant to be paved? The clinics that were to be built? The schools and water systems that were supposedly funded?

While Zivhu himself is a controversial figure—having been expelled from ZANU PF—his remarks resonate widely. They capture the broader reality of a nation where headlines are filled with billions, but daily life remains mired in potholes, dry taps, and broken promises.



WORDS VS. WORK

Zimbabwe’s developmental rhetoric is rich in billions and slogans, but desperately poor in results. Until there is a shift in how tenders are awarded, how projects are monitored, and how officials are held accountable, the country will continue to churn out “big figures only”—with little to show for them.

The people deserve more than figures. They deserve function.

