Mamelodi Sundowns Win 8th Title In A Row

Sports Correspondent

Mamelodi Sundowns have cemented their dominance in South African football after clinching their eighth consecutive DStv Premiership title, setting yet another benchmark in the local game.

The Pretoria-based giants were officially crowned champions following a commanding season that saw them once again outpace all challengers. This latest triumph marks their 18th league title overall — a record in the South African top flight.

Known for their attacking flair and tactical consistency, Sundowns have turned the league into their personal playground over the past decade, with their latest success reinforcing their legacy as the team to beat in South African football.

The Brazilians, as they are affectionately known, continue to raise the bar, not just with domestic silverware but also with strong performances on the continental stage in the CAF Champions League.

As the dust settles on another dominant campaign, questions are already being asked: who can stop Sundowns, and when? For now, though, the crown firmly remains in Chloorkop.

