Masvingo Police Crack Down on Stop Sign Violators in CBD

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Police in Masvingo have launched a targeted operation against drivers who ignore stop signs in the city centre, in a move aimed at curbing traffic violations and reducing road accidents.

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) traffic officer in Masvingo confirmed the ongoing blitz on Wednesday, warning that motorists who flout road rules will face arrest.

“Police are arresting drivers who disregard stop signs.

This is meant to deal with wayward drivers who cause accidents and inconvenience others,” the officer said.

The operation comes amid rising concerns over reckless driving and traffic congestion in the city, especially during peak hours.

Stop signs in key intersections are often ignored, putting pedestrians and fellow motorists at risk.

The ZRP has urged drivers to exercise caution and respect road signage to ensure safety for all road users.

Motorists in Masvingo have been advised to comply with traffic regulations or risk fines, arrest, or both as police tighten enforcement across the CBD.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...