MlSA Zimbabwe latest on Mhlanga

𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐇𝐒𝐓𝐕

Alpha Media Holdings senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga is now jointly charged with his employer Heart & Soul TV (HStv) following a ruling on 15 May 2025 by Harare Magistrate Learnmore Mapiye.

Mhlanga and HStv are facing charges of transmitting data messages allegedly inciting violence or damage to property after covering two press conferences by war veteran and former Zanu PF Central Committee member, Blessed Geza on 27 January and 11 February 2025.

Magistrate Mapiye said both parties were present at the same press conference and that it was evident the accused are facing the same offence.

The trial is now expected to commence on 17 June 2025.

