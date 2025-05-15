Mnangagwa Moves to Gag Influential Leaders as Govt Grants Mayors Power to Drive Council Cars

By A Correspondent

In a controversial move seen as both a populist gesture and a consolidation of power, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has authorised mayors and council chairpersons to drive council-owned vehicles— a policy shift critics say is ripe for abuse and political manipulation.

The directive, issued through a letter by Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe, is framed as a cost-cutting measure. But analysts warn it could fuel corruption, misuse of public property, and serve as a political strategy to silence influential local leaders while shoring up Mnangagwa’s long-term hold on power.

A government source said the move was less about cutting costs and more about reining in local government voices that are increasingly shaping public discourse.

“This is about control. By flattering mayors and council chairpersons with perks, the government is neutralising their influence while reinforcing loyalty at the grassroots. These are the same officials who often criticise national policy failures,” the source said.

Minister Garwe claimed the decision responds to financial strain within councils, particularly regarding fuel and personnel costs for dedicated drivers.

“The Ministry has taken heed of local authorities’ request to allow mayors and council chairpersons to drive council vehicles in the discharge of their duties,” Garwe said in the letter. “This is to reduce costs related with having council staff always assigned to drive the chairpersons.”

He explained that the existing model—where vehicles shuttle back and forth between council offices and the officials’ residences—has become unsustainable due to fuel and subsistence allowance expenses.

Garwe also outlined conditions under which officials may be allowed to drive, stating: “Authority is hereby granted to mayors and chairpersons provided they have valid driver’s licences for over two years and are in possession of a valid defensive driving certificate.”

However, the lack of independent oversight in implementing this policy raises red flags. Critics fear that once handed the keys, some officials may misuse the vehicles for personal errands or even political campaigns, especially with local elections looming.

The government source added, “This opens the floodgates for abuse. There’s no robust system to monitor how these vehicles will be used. It’s the perfect setup for corruption dressed as efficiency.”

Minister Garwe noted that in the event of an accident, the official behind the wheel would face a board of inquiry and possible suspension from driving council vehicles.

Despite these measures, questions remain about whether this policy will genuinely cut costs or simply serve as another layer of patronage in a system already weighed down by executive overreach. Critics see the move as part of Mnangagwa’s broader campaign to extend his grip on power beyond 2030 by winning over key local influencers and sidelining dissent.

As the directive takes effect, eyes will be on how councils implement it—and whether it truly serves the public interest or further entrenches political control.

