Nation Mourns Top Golfer

By A Correspondent

Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Anselem Sanyatwe, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic passing of professional golfer Morton Kombai, who lost his life in a fatal road accident on Sunday night.

Kombai was among five participants of the 2025 FBC Zimbabwe Open involved in the crash.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for Zimbabwean sport,” said Minister Sanyatwe.

The accident also left four others injured — local golfers Tonderai Masunga and Biggie Chibvuri, as well as Malawian Victor Kachepatsonga and Ghanaian Lucky Ayisa. Chibvuri and Masunga were treated and discharged on Monday, while Kachepatsonga and Ayisa are still receiving care at Kensington Medical Clinic in Harare.

Following a visit to the hospital on Monday, Minister Sanyatwe reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the injured players. “We’ve contacted their next of kin, and we’re in communication with the Malawian and Ghanaian embassies. Our priority is ensuring the players receive the necessary medical support,” he said.

Sanyatwe was accompanied by Deputy Minister Emily Jesaya and Sports and Recreation Commission director-general Eltah Nengomasha during the visit, underscoring the ministry’s solidarity with the affected athletes and their families.

