Prescription for Prison? Bulawayo Man Accused of Masquerading as Doctor Awaits Judgment

By A Correspondent | With a confident stance and a shrug that seems to say, “What’s the fuss about?”, Prosper Vanhuvaone cuts a defiant figure outside Mpilo Central Hospital. Dressed in a tight white t-shirt that accentuates his muscular build, the 29-year-old man looks more like a fitness trainer than someone accused of one of the boldest frauds in Zimbabwe’s public health sector.

Yet it is this very man — pictured with arms outstretched as if to challenge the world — who stands at the centre of a scandal that has rocked Bulawayo’s largest hospitals. Vanhuvaone, who prosecutors allege posed as a doctor for nearly two years, is accused of infiltrating Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), treating unsuspecting patients and even issuing prescriptions under the false identity “Dr Prosper Mpofu.”

Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Eva Matura has set May 30 as the date she will deliver judgment in the high-profile case.

Charged with fraud under Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, Vanhuvaone is accused of deceiving both patients and hospital staff for personal financial gain — all without a shred of formal medical training.

In court, the accused painted himself as a victim of jealousy and vengeance. He claimed that bitter ex-lovers and former friends orchestrated a conspiracy against him. He specifically denied ever injecting anyone or claiming to be a qualified doctor — yet he also bizarrely admitted to studying at a South African institution called “Medusa,” a claim he failed to substantiate with any academic documentation.

Among the most damning testimony came from Samantha Ziki, a former girlfriend who says Vanhuvaone scammed her out of US$1,600 with a fake promise of getting her into Mpilo’s School of Nursing. Vanhuvaone rejected her claims as revenge-driven lies from a “bitter ex-girlfriend.”

The State’s narrative, led by prosecutor Mr Samuel Mpofu, paints a far more calculated and troubling picture. It alleges that on September 16, 2023, Vanhuvaone was actively attending to patients at Mpilo — until one patient, Miss Hove, became suspicious after her condition deteriorated and blew the whistle.

Even more shocking were revelations from internal investigations showing that Vanhuvaone had somehow secured office space within the hospital and worked unnoticed. Mpilo’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga, told the court that Vanhuvaone was listed as an alien in their system and only came to his attention upon arrest.

As judgment day nears, Zimbabweans are left wondering how a man with no credentials managed to slip through the cracks of one of the country’s most critical institutions. The answer may come on May 30 — but the questions about hospital oversight, security, and systemic failure will likely linger long after the gavel falls.

The following are five notable previous cases where individuals were caught posing as doctors in Zimbabwe and globally:

1. Maxwell Chiyangwa – Zimbabwe (2019)

A 25-year-old man, Maxwell Chiyangwa, was arrested in 2019 for masquerading as a medical doctor at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare. He had no medical qualifications but managed to operate for seven months, wearing a lab coat and attending patients. His cover was blown when a senior doctor became suspicious of his behaviour during ward rounds. He was charged with impersonating a public official.

2. Mxolisi Mpofu – Zimbabwe (2016)

In Bulawayo, Mxolisi Mpofu was convicted for posing as a doctor and running a fake surgery in the Nkulumane area. He had set up a fully furnished “clinic” where he administered treatments and issued prescriptions. Several patients testified that they paid consultation fees, only to later discover he was unregistered and unqualified. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, partly suspended.

3. Malachi Love-Robinson – USA (2016)

Nicknamed “Dr. Love,” Malachi Love-Robinson was just 18 years old when he was caught running a fake medical practice in Florida, USA. He opened a clinic under the name “New Birth New Life Medical Center,” posed as a naturopathic doctor, and even treated undercover agents. He was arrested and later sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for fraud and practicing medicine without a license.

4. Mqondisi Moyo – Zimbabwe (2020)

In Gwanda, Mqondisi Moyo was arrested after pretending to be a government-employed doctor conducting COVID-19 screenings. He carried fake Ministry of Health documents and charged villagers for “coronavirus tests.” Alerted by a suspicious headman, police arrested him and discovered he had a criminal record for similar frauds. He was charged with impersonation and public health violations.

5. Thodoris Kontodimou – Greece (2020)

In Athens, Greece, a man named Thodoris Kontodimou posed as a neurosurgeon for nearly 15 years, operating on patients and even being consulted on complex procedures. He used a fake degree and had connections that helped him infiltrate private hospitals. After several deaths and botched surgeries, authorities launched an investigation leading to his arrest. He faced manslaughter and fraud charges.

