Sanyatwe Speaks On Golfers’ Tragic Crash

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Anselem Sanyatwe, visited two hospitalized international golfers on Monday following the devastating accident that occurred Sunday night, involving participants of the 2025 FBC Zimbabwe Open.

The crash, which tragically claimed the life of Zvishavane-based professional golfer Morton Kombai, left four others injured — Zimbabweans Tonderai Masunga and Biggie Chibvuri, Malawian Victor Kachepatsonga, and Ghanaian Lucky Ayisa.

Masunga and Chibvuri were treated and released a day after the accident, but Kachepatsonga and Ayisa remain hospitalized at Kensington Medical Clinic in Harare, where they are under close medical observation.

During his visit, Minister Sanyatwe expressed his condolences and reaffirmed government’s commitment to the well-being of the affected athletes. “It’s a painful moment for the sporting community. We have reached out to both the Malawian and Ghanaian embassies, and their families have been contacted,” he stated. “We are doing everything possible to ensure they receive the care they need.”

Sanyatwe also emphasized the importance of solidarity during this difficult time, adding, “We are hopeful that both players will recover fully and be able to return to their countries once medically cleared.”

He was joined by Deputy Minister Emily Jesaya and the director-general of the Sports and Recreation Commission, Eltah Nengomasha, during the hospital visit, as part of efforts to show support to the injured players and their families.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...