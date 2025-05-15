Three Candidates Set To Lock Horns In Gutu East By-election

By A Correspondent

The political stage is set for a tightly contested by-election in Gutu East, as three candidates have been officially confirmed to vie for the vacant parliamentary seat on June 14, 2025.

Zanu PF will be represented by Zvarevashe Masvingise, while Gift Gonese will enter the race as an independent candidate. Rounding off the trio is Zivanai Nzvenga of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA).

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) confirmed the successful nomination of the three candidates during a session held at the Nomination Court in Masvingo on Thursday.

ZEC presiding officer, Mr. Taurai Gavi, announced the development, stating, “A by-election is therefore scheduled for June 14 2025 in the said constituency.”

The by-election is expected to draw significant attention as the contenders gear up for what promises to be a highly competitive and closely watched political battle in the heart of Masvingo province.

