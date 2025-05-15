USD24 Million Looted In Aurex Jewellery Run By Mutapa Investment Fund

Hello Simba? Please hide my I.D. I am an employee at Aurex Jewellery, a company owned by the government of Zimbabwe and controlled by the Mutapa Investment Fund. The company was once implicated in the Aljazeera Gold Mafia Documentary featuring David Chirozvi who had a child benefiting the Gold looted in Zimbabwe. The five managers namely Pasipaipa Munhumutema, David Chirozvi, Gift Chaanoda, Nomsa Ncube and Moreblessing Chitiyo are looting the company. In 2024 they used more than a million dollars on cars and benefits while ordinary employee have been going home with empty pockets since June 2024. Our kids are not going to school yet theirs kids are studying abroad. Please expose this looting gang

