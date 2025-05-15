Virgin At 50 Finds Love

LOVE FOUND AT FIFTY: JOYOUS UNION CELEBRATED IN RUWA

In the photo above, joy radiates through the smiles of Stanford and Vuyai Madondo as they stand arm-in-arm outside their home, embodying the serenity and deep gratitude of two hearts that finally found each other. Their faces speak a thousand words – not only of love, but of faith, endurance, and divine timing.



Vuyai Madondo preserved her virginity until the age of 50, awaiting what she calls “God’s appointed time.” That time came when she met Stanford Madondo, a widower who had spent years searching for a companion who shared his values and spiritual devotion.

Their meeting is considered nothing short of miraculous by those who know them from their local congregation in Ruwa. Introduced through Elder Masendu, a mutual elder and relative of Stanford, their bond grew quickly – though not without its trials.

“Some men had come before,” Vuyai said, “but I would only find out after they had gone. When sekuru Masendu approached me with Mr Madondo’s message, I had peace in my heart. For the first time, my heart said ‘yes.’”

Vuyai followed strict spiritual principles that guided her courtship. For her, purity was not just physical, but spiritual – a covenant with God. She had resisted peer pressure for decades, choosing instead to wait for the man she would marry.

Stanford, a father of five and professional driver, had also struggled with loneliness after the passing of his first wife. He shared his burdens with his uncle, Elder Masendu, who eventually introduced him to Vuyai. Their connection was instant.

“We met in October 2024,” Vuyai recounted. “By December, I had informed my brother. Six months later, we were married.”

The couple had to navigate a shared belief in “no sex before marriage,” which Stanford admitted was challenging. But in the end, he embraced the process and the purity of their relationship.

“I told her sisters, ‘I’ve reached Canaan.’ It’s beautiful. I love my wife,” Stanford said, his face lit with sincerity.

Their union was made possible thanks to the guiding hand of Elder Masendu, whose role in their journey they both honour.

As a message to young women, Vuyai offered heartfelt advice: “It needs the grace of God. Trust in the Lord, fear God, and know that what He begins, He will establish.”

In a world where societal norms often clash with spiritual convictions, the Madondos’ story stands as a testament to patience, faith, and the beauty of finding love – even after half a century of waiting.- NewZiana

