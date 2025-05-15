Watch – We Will Bury Opposition In Gutu East By-election, Zanu PF Declares

ZimEye
Watch: Zanu PF Candidate For Gutu East By-election Zvarevashe, Masvingise, Zanu PF provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa and commissar Brian Munyoro say they will thrash opposition in the June 14 plebiscite… pic.twitter.com/F9PiYciK8a— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 15, 2025
Watch: Zanu PF Candidate For Gutu East By-election Zvarevashe, Masvingise, Zanu PF provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa and commissar Brian Munyoro say they will thrash opposition in the June 14 plebiscite… pic.twitter.com/F9PiYciK8a