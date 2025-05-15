Zanu PF Gutu East By-Election Candidate Files Nomination Papers In Masvingo

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF’s Zvarevashe Masvingise has officially entered the race for the Gutu East parliamentary seat after successfully filing his nomination papers at the Masvingo Magistrates Court.

Zivanai Nzvenga of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) has also filed his papers ahead of the June 14 by-election. Nzvenga is representing the party led by constitutional law expert Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

With just a month to go, the contest is shaping up to be a political test for both parties, especially ZANU PF, which will be seeking to retain its dominance in the province, and the NCA, which is aiming to boost its parliamentary presence.

The campaign trail now begins in earnest as candidates prepare to sell their vision to voters ahead of polling day.

