ZEP Waivers out for Zimbabweans in South Africa

Spread the love

Advocate Dumisani Nleya has urged all Zimbabweans who applied for a ZEP Waiver in South Africa in 2023/2024 to go online and check if their waiver has been approved. He disclosed that some of the waivers expire next month and some in November hence Zimbabweans must check so that they legalize their stay in South Africa.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...