Blessed Geza Full Friday day Speech In English

I have come to speak about General Chiwenga, says @BlessedGeza

He continues saying:

We all know what happened in 2017, when President Robert Mugabe when he had become surrounded by thieves. The operation ran by Gen Chiwenga we all know it. If I remember well, Gen Chiwenga placated the constitution and said when the military find the constitution hlis under attack they have powers to enter in and fix things. The person aside him is Gen SB Moyo. I remember the words of Gen SB Moyo said we are not entering to do anything else other than addressing thieves surrounding the president. What shocks me is that this one who’s ruling now who had ran away to SA. We remember very well the words of President Mugabe who said Chiwenga I decided to handover to you. This person you want to take over you’ll cry over him one day. Gen Chiwenga did not listen. Gen Chiwenga brought back Emmerson Mnangagwa so the problems we are now seeing in the country are because of the decision by the generals led by Chiwenga. So for that reason we say the persons to fix this are the Generals and General Chiwenga. I said Cde Bombshell and the people are saying please remove this person you imposed. Chiwenga and the generals know a war time song called Nzira dzemaSoja dzekuzvibatana nadzo. This song is the guiding light out contract with the masses, so the things in this song are the manual. When we when to the way we found Chiwenga teaching us this song. We say Gen Chiwenga the povo needs you to lead us. We are seeing that in the case of Zvigananda they took army companies without paying penny. They took command agriculture money they did not repay. He seized the national pipeline and did not pay a penny. This isn’t the way of the soldiers we will be seeing this happening. When we see the issue of prisoners they need to be handled well. We have people like Sikhala the Ngarivhume’s, Blessed Mhlanga’s; the protesters arrested for demonstrating deserve their rights. We have boys who’re rotting in jail what’s their crime? But we hear their crime they were together because the money went into Emmerson’s bank account. So why are you oppressing these boys? Why are you denying them bag them bail. This needs fixing. We are seeing that these things happening in Chiwenga’s eyes… in Gen Sanyatwe’s eyes… the povo has cried, please redeem us, we beg you. The problem of Emmerson and his Zviganandas, we see that he is now an invalid- there’s what we call state capture. If we see in SA…this is what messed Comrade Jacob Zuma.

We see that with Mugabe the allegation was state power was sexually transmitted. This time it’s no longer an allegation. It’s a fact.

Generals you have let us down… Why is it that Gen Chiwenga you’re failing to give orders to Mutamba to arrest Zviganandas? We are here stuck in the Bush and yet no one seems to care.

