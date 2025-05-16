Harare City Council Confirms Draft Plan to Demolish Illegal Structures

By A Correspondent

Harare City Council has confirmed that a leaked report detailing a proposed crackdown on illegal structures is genuine, but clarified that it remains an internal draft still under review.

The document, titled “Report on Regularisation and Demolitions of Illegal Structures in Harare,” recently began circulating on social media, sparking concern among residents. In a statement issued Thursday, 15 May, the council acknowledged the leak but stressed that no formal decisions have yet been made.

“This report is an internal administrative draft and has not yet been submitted to any council committee for approval,” said Council spokesperson Innocent Ruwende. “It is a working paper intended to guide lawful regulation and enforcement processes.”

The council explained that the draft is part of an ongoing effort to address unregulated land developments across the city, and that any eventual actions will follow legal procedures.

“A formal verification and enforcement exercise is being planned to address illegal structures on Council, State, and privately-owned land,” the statement read. “This will be done in full compliance with government directives, legal protocols, and the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act.”

The local authority warned residents against participating in unauthorised land transactions, including illegal occupations or developments on land not designated for residential or commercial use.

“We urge all citizens to avoid engaging in unlawful land activities and to consult official municipal offices for accurate information,” Ruwende added. “The city will not hesitate to take appropriate corrective action where violations are identified.”

The leaked report has stirred concern among informal settlers and small business owners operating in areas suspected of being irregularly developed. However, the council reassured residents that no demolitions will occur until a clear legal and procedural framework is approved.

Residents with queries or disputes related to land ownership and development were advised to seek clarification from authorized municipal departments rather than rely on social media speculation.

