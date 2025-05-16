Heartbreak for Zimbabwe as Young Mighty Warriors Fall to Zambia in COSAFA U17 Semifinal

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

The Young Mighty Warriors’ journey in the COSAFA U17 Girls Championship came to a disappointing end after a crushing 5-1 defeat to Zambia in the semifinal on Friday.

Despite entering the match with high hopes, Zimbabwe struggled to contain a dominant Zambian side that showed superior pace, coordination, and finishing throughout the game.

From the opening whistle, Zambia applied relentless pressure and quickly took control of the midfield.

Although the Young Mighty Warriors managed to pull one back in the second half, it was little more than a consolation goal as Zambia continued to dominate and added more goals to seal their place in the final.

Zimbabwe’s campaign had shown promise, with earlier matches highlighting their potential and fighting spirit, but the semifinal exposed defensive vulnerabilities and lack of composure under pressure.

The defeat means Zimbabwe will now compete for third place as Zambia advances to the final with confidence and momentum.

Coaches and supporters alike will be looking for the team to regroup and finish the tournament on a high note, using the experience as a building block for future development in women’s football.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...