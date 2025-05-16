Medical access for Zimbabweans in South Africa screwed

illegal immigrants living in South Africa are now faced with a huge crisis, access to health facilities is now becoming a challenge following a move calling on SA’s first at all health institutions and this is a big blow to Zimbabweans living in South Africa and those who leave the country in search of better health facilities as the government of Zimbabwe has run down all public health facilities. Last month a Zimbabwean expecting lady was turned away from a health facility and asked to go and deliver in Zimbabwe.

