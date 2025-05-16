Mnangagwa Administration Publicly Blackmails Traditional Leaders

By A Correspondent

A storm is brewing in Chikomba District after the government installed Venon Muringani as Chief Maromo—a move that has sparked accusations of political interference and sidelining of customary procedures.

The appointment, made official during a state-sponsored ceremony on Wednesday, is being widely criticised by locals and traditionalists, who claim that Muringani was handpicked by Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe, allegedly due to his loyalty to the ruling ZANU-PF party, rather than through legitimate traditional succession processes.

“This is not our Chief. He was not chosen by the people or according to our customs,” said a visibly emotional elder from the Maromo clan who declined to be named for fear of reprisals. “This is politics, not tradition.”

According to local sources, the Maromo chieftainship has long followed a clear rotational system among family lineages, but the recent appointment bypassed consensus and allegedly ignored the rightful heir.

“The government just parachuted someone in. No consultation. No process. This is an insult to our ancestors,” another villager said.

Despite these concerns, Minister Garwe defended the appointment, saying, “Traditional leaders must align with national development goals. We need forward-thinking chiefs who support the vision of the Second Republic.”

Critics, however, say that’s code for political loyalty. They argue that the government is eroding the independence of traditional institutions by turning chiefs into political agents.

“What we’re seeing is a dangerous politicisation of cultural institutions,” said a local civil society leader. “It undermines the very essence of traditional leadership, which is meant to be rooted in community consensus, not political loyalty.”

Advocate Itayi Ndudzo, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Mashonaland East, echoed the government’s narrative, urging traditional leaders to “support the devolution agenda and be agents of peace and development.”

But within the community, the mood remains tense. Several families from the Maromo lineage are reportedly planning to challenge the installation through the courts, citing violations of customary law.

The appointment marks the second time a Chief Maromo has been installed since the revival of the title in 2014, but this time, villagers say, it feels less like a homecoming and more like a political takeover.

“Chiefs are meant to unite us,” said one villager. “But this one has divided us before he’s even started.”

