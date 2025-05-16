‘No Tolerance for Recklessness’: Kombi Driver Jailed, License Cancelled

By A Correspondent

Reckless drivers beware — authorities are tightening the screws. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a stern warning to all motorists, especially public transport operators, that dangerous driving will no longer be tolerated.

“Police and the courts are taking decisive action against drivers who put lives at risk through careless behaviour, particularly in city centres and densely populated areas,” said ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement released on Wednesday, 14 May.

The warning follows the arrest and conviction of Alexander Tapiwa Kaseke (34) in Harare for reckless driving. According to Commissioner Nyathi, the incident occurred on 29 April 2025 at the intersection of R.G. Mugabe Road and Angwa Street.

“Kaseke drove over a pavement, struck a traffic light pole, and hit another vehicle that was travelling north on Angwa Street,” said Nyathi.

He was swiftly arrested and brought before the courts, where he was convicted of violating Section 53 (2) of the Road Traffic Act (Chapter 13:11) and sentenced to 36 months in prison.

In addition to the jail term, his driver’s license was cancelled, and he was banned from driving for 24 months.

In a separate incident on 2 May 2025, another kombi driver, Tichaona Dzvuvira (29), was arrested for dangerously driving a passenger-filled vehicle along the pavement from Fidel Castro Road into Bank Street.

“Dzvuvira showed total disregard for public safety,” Nyathi said. “He was driving on a pavement with passengers on board, without even the most basic roadworthy requirements.”

Police officers responding to the scene discovered multiple defects with the vehicle, including:

No valid vehicle license

No insurance

No registration plates

Seven missing wheel nuts

No rear view mirror

No rear windscreen wiper

Loose fittings that posed a danger to road users

Dzvuvira’s case is still before the courts awaiting final judgment.

Commissioner Nyathi emphasized that the ZRP is now employing advanced surveillance technology, including drones, to monitor traffic violations in real time.

“The era of reckless driving is coming to an end. Drivers, whether in public service or private vehicles, must obey traffic laws and help make our roads safer,” he said.

