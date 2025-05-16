School Heads Defy Government Ban on Sending Learners Home Over Unpaid Fees

By A Correspondent

Despite a clear government directive prohibiting schools from sending learners home over unpaid fees, some school heads are continuing to defy the law, prompting a firm response from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

As the second term began on Tuesday, several learners, including those at St Dominic’s High School in Mutare, were turned away due to fees arrears. This act directly contravenes Statutory Instrument 13 of 2025, which outlines that no student should be excluded from class or exams due to non-payment of fees.

In a statement to the Manica Post, Manicaland Provincial Education Director Mr Richard Gabaza confirmed the violations and warned that disciplinary action would follow.

“We expect all school heads to understand and comply with Government regulations, as schools operate under policies,” said Mr Gabaza. “While most have complied, some have allegedly violated the directive. District Schools Inspectors will investigate and enforce disciplinary measures in terms of SI 1 of 2000, as amended.”

The government directive also allows parents to pay fees in any approved currency under the multi-currency system, using the prevailing interbank exchange rate for local currency payments. Additionally, it permits parents to buy uniforms and stationery from any supplier, provided items meet school standards. Schools are obligated to register students for public examinations by May 16.

A concerned parent, who requested anonymity, criticised the management at St Dominic’s High School for prioritising fees collection over learners’ rights and the quality of education.

“As a parent, I understand the need to pay fees, but I’m disappointed that the school is more focused on chasing away children than hiring qualified teachers. Some classes are being taught by A-Level graduates. It’s worrying,” the parent said.

Following intervention by Ministry officials on Wednesday, the learners who had been denied access at St Dominic’s were readmitted.

Mr Gabaza added that, overall, schools across the province had opened successfully, with 90 percent of teachers reporting for duty and delivering lessons effectively.

