Top Harare Businessman In Gun Violence Storm

By Crime and Courts Reporter-A prominent Harare businessman, Nyasha Masoka (44), who owns Grill Shake and Liquor Park, has been dragged before the courts for allegedly threatening to shoot his estranged wife with an unlicensed firearm in defiance of a standing protection order.

Masoka appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo facing charges of breaching a protection order and unlawful possession of firearms. He was not asked to plead and was granted US$150 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Masoka was ordered not to interfere with witnesses, to reside at his given address, and to report once a fortnight to CID Homicide until the matter is finalised.

The complainant, Margaret Kapadza, is Masoka’s estranged wife. The two got married in 2018 but separated in 2021 following a reported history of domestic violence.

According to the State, Masoka became increasingly abusive, prompting Kapadza to seek the intervention of a relative for mediation. However, Masoka allegedly turned up for the mediation armed with a pistol and continued threatening his wife—a scene reportedly witnessed by his own brother.

Fearing for her safety, Kapadza filed a police report at ZRP Avondale and successfully applied for a protection order, which was granted on September 6 last year under case number HRE DV 2168/24. The order barred Masoka from abusing, threatening, or visiting Kapadza’s home and workplace.

Despite the order, Masoka allegedly continued to harass Kapadza. On October 1, he is accused of arriving at her home with a .303 rifle, accusing her of infidelity before assaulting her and their minor son. He then allegedly ordered everyone out of the house at gunpoint.

The situation escalated again on May 10 this year, when Masoka allegedly returned to Kapadza’s residence and fired a shot into the air using a .22 Walther pistol. Kapadza reportedly saw him through a window holding the firearm. Terrified, she gathered her family and fled to a friend’s house before filing another report at ZRP Avondale.

Upon his arrest, Masoka led detectives to the recovery of a .22 Walther pistol (serial number 102277LR) loaded with three rounds, and a .270 Savage rifle (serial number F475527) with six live rounds. The firearms were discovered hidden under a bed at his business premises at Carswell Farm Shopping Centre in Nyabira, Zvimba.

Masoka allegedly failed to produce valid firearm certificates for both weapons.

Nomsa Kangara appeared for the State.

