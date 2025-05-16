Tshabangu Politically Dies As CCC Factions Reject GNU Proposal

By Political Reporter-Two rival factions of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have ridiculed self-proclaimed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu over reports that he is lobbying for a Government of National Unity (GNU) with the ruling ZANU PF—a proposal that would postpone Zimbabwe’s next general election from 2028 to 2030.

Tshabangu, who leads a breakaway faction of the CCC and has been widely accused of collaborating with ZANU PF to destabilise the opposition, is said to be pushing for talks to form a power-sharing arrangement with the ruling party. His move has been dismissed as opportunistic and lacking both constitutional and political legitimacy.

Willias Madzimure, spokesperson for the CCC faction aligned with Welshman Ncube, said Tshabangu’s proposal was “absurd” and undermined the opposition’s long-standing demand for electoral reforms.

“It’s absurd that he is pushing for a GNU. The truth is, we are not in a political crisis that calls for such an arrangement,” said Madzimure. “This is an individualistic decision. We should be pushing for electoral reforms so that we have a free and fair election in 2028.”

Promise Mkwananzi, spokesperson for the faction led by Jameson Timba, was equally dismissive, describing Tshabangu’s GNU proposal as “nonsensical”. He reaffirmed their commitment to contesting the 2028 elections under a reformed electoral framework.

However, Tshabangu’s spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlilo defended the idea, brushing off critics within the opposition and stating they were “entitled to their opinions.”

Political analyst Dr. Pardon Taodzera lambasted the proposal, calling it “historically myopic and politically naive”. He argued that the circumstances in Zimbabwe today are vastly different from those that led to the 2009 GNU between the late President Robert Mugabe and then-opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

“The 2009 GNU was born out of a legitimate crisis—state-sponsored violence, economic collapse, and a disputed election that turned Zimbabwe into a pariah state,” Taodzera said. “Today, while there are still serious challenges, there is no comparable urgency. Tshabangu’s attempt to replicate that model risks turning the GNU into a tool for elite power consolidation rather than national recovery.”

He further warned that Tshabangu, who has no formal mandate from the broader opposition, risks further fragmenting the CCC and playing into ZANU PF’s divide-and-rule strategy.

“Tshabangu’s actions undermine democratic processes and legitimacy. By engaging ZANU PF without the support of his party, he positions himself as a rogue agent rather than a representative of the people,” Taodzera added.

While some Zimbabweans nostalgically recall the relative political and economic stability during the 2009–2013 GNU era, many within the opposition believe the current political focus should be on safeguarding the 2028 elections—not postponing them.

Tshabangu’s increasing isolation within opposition ranks has fuelled speculation that his political project may have reached its limit, with critics declaring that his bid for relevance has now “politically died.”

