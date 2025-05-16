Winky D Promises Fireworks as Masvingo Gears Up for ‘The Undisputed Show’

By A Correspondent

Music lovers in Masvingo are counting down the hours to what promises to be one of the most electrifying nights of the year. Zimbabwean Dancehall heavyweight Winky D is set to perform live this Saturday, May 17, at the iconic Caravan Park under the banner of his highly anticipated concert, The Undisputed.

Winky D, affectionately known as the Gafa, is expected to deliver a powerhouse performance that will shake the winter cold off the city. Taking to his official Facebook page to address his fans, the award-winning artist declared, “Hello Masvingo, winter is here but do not fear because on the 17th of May I will be there.”

Fans are eagerly preparing for a night of high-energy entertainment, with thousands expected to gather to witness Winky D’s signature blend of socially conscious lyrics, infectious rhythms, and charismatic stage presence.

Joining him on the lineup are some of Zimbabwe’s rising stars: Bling4, Oriyano, and Chillmaster. Their inclusion is set to provide a rich and dynamic prelude to the main act, making The Undisputed a true celebration of Dancehall culture.

Organizers have promised a night filled with “unforgettable energy and unity through music.” With the buzz already building across social media and the city streets, it’s clear that this is more than just a concert—it’s a cultural event.

As temperatures dip, Masvingo is preparing to turn up the heat—and all eyes will be on Caravan Park as Winky D brings the fire.

