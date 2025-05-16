Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Chair Mocks Dead Opposition

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa has sparked criticism after declaring the opposition politically “dead” ahead of the upcoming Gutu East by-election, claiming a guaranteed victory for the ruling party.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday while introducing Zanu PF candidate Zvarevashe Masvingise, Mavhenyengwa boldly dismissed any challenge from rival parties.

“We don’t have opposition—it’s going to be a clean sweep,” he proclaimed, underscoring what he described as the ruling party’s dominance in the province.

The remarks come as campaigning heats up for the June 14 by-election, where Masvingise is seeking to retain the seat for Zanu PF following the death of the constituency’s former MP.

Mavhenyengwa’s comments have drawn reactions from civil society and political observers, who see such statements as emblematic of the ruling party’s dismissive stance toward pluralism and electoral competition.

