Zanu PF Veteran Dies In Uk

London – Veteran Zanu PF cadre John Takaendesa Ushe has died.

Ushe passed away on May 6 in London after a long illness.

The Zanu PF UK District has written to the party leadership requesting that he be accorded national hero status.

Ushe is widely regarded as the longest-serving employee across all of Zimbabwe’s diplomatic missions, having worked at the Zimbabwe Embassy in the UK from 1980.

He joined the Zanu PF London Branch in the mid-1970s and served under then Chief Representative, Ambassador Frederick Shava.

He played a key role in supporting Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle from abroad through resource mobilisation efforts across the UK and Europe, working alongside Dr Simba Makoni, who was then responsible for party affairs in Western Europe.

In 1979, Ushe served the party during the Lancaster House Conference, which led to Zimbabwe’s independence. When the Zimbabwe House Embassy at The Strand in London was officially opened in late 1981 under the first High Commissioner, Robert Zwinoira, Ushe was entrusted with its security and caretaking.

He worked at the embassy for 44 years in an official capacity and an additional year as its custodian before its formal opening—marking 45 years of service to the nation.

Zanu PF UK District chairman Xavier Zavare confirmed the death, describing Ushe as “arguably the longest-serving employee ever across all Zimbabwean Missions worldwide.”

“Every Ambassador and Government official who worked in London had their induction to Zimbabwe House and UK life from him,” Zavare said.

Ushe remained active within the Zanu PF UK District, advising members and promoting the party’s values and ideology.

In 2012, he was instrumental in reviving Zanu PF party structures in the UK, drawing from his experience during the liberation struggle.

Born on September 17, 1945, in Chivhu, Mashonaland East, Ushe attended Tegwani School before migrating to Europe in the early 1970s for further education.

He briefly settled in the Netherlands and studied at Argo University, during which time he was recruited into Zanu PF.

He later moved to the United Kingdom, where he joined cadres such as Ambassador Shava and continued supporting the liberation movement while pursuing a Higher National Diploma in Electrical Engineering at Northeast London Polytechnic.

