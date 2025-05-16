ZIMRA Targets Lavish Spenders — Spotlight Falls On Chivayo

By Political Reporter-The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has launched a renewed campaign targeting social media influencers, musicians, celebrities, and politicians flaunting extravagant lifestyles—raising questions over whether high-profile ZANU PF figures like convicted fraudster Wicknell Chivayo will also be scrutinised.

ZIMRA insiders revealed that the tax authority is actively monitoring individuals who live lavishly to assess whether their declared income matches their visible wealth. The move comes amid growing public outcry over unchecked corruption and ostentatious displays of wealth by politically connected elites.

Chivayo, a controversial businessman with deep ties to the ruling ZANU PF party, was recently flagged by South African financial authorities for suspicious transactions involving millions of dollars. Despite a criminal conviction for fraud and years of public backlash over questionable government contracts, Chivayo continues to flaunt wealth on social media—often posing with luxury cars, designer clothes, and large cash payments.

Analysts said ZIMRA’s credibility hinges on whether its lifestyle audits will go beyond low-hanging targets like musicians and YouTubers, and instead tackle politically shielded figures such as Chivayo.

Sources within ZIMRA said the authority is relying on open-source intelligence, including social media posts and appearances at high-profile events, to build profiles and trigger tax compliance checks.

“We are not just watching celebrities; anyone whose lifestyle appears out of sync with their declared income is of interest,” a senior ZIMRA source said.

ZIMRA’s marketing and corporate affairs executive, Gladman Njanji, confirmed the lifestyle audit blitz, describing it as part of the authority’s long-standing mandate.

“ZIMRA, as part of its established procedures, regularly conducts lifestyle audits—a practice that is not new,” Njanji said. “Additionally, ZIMRA utilises various social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, as well as traditional media like newspapers, to gather information that is essential for fulfilling its mandate in revenue collection and tax administration.”

Critics remain sceptical, warning that the audits risk becoming selective and performative if politically exposed persons are not held to the same standards as ordinary citizens.

“Targeting musicians while turning a blind eye to people like Chivayo would only confirm what many Zimbabweans already believe—that the law does not apply equally,” said one observer.

As Zimbabwe reels from economic hardship and a widening wealth gap, many are watching closely to see if ZIMRA’s latest campaign will finally pierce the veil of political protection shielding the country’s untouchables.

