British Embassy Disproves Hopewell Chin’ono’s Claim That He Was UK-Police-Cleared For Money Laundering Of Fake Sportscar Property Wealth

The British embassy @ukinzimbabwe issued a statement that disproves Mr Hopewell Chin’ono’s claim that says he once obtained a police clearance declaration that he “is not a fugitive from justice in Britain.”

The development might put an end to long running social media narratives the journalist has been generating using a political allegations-cover-letter-since 2011 encouraging identity scammers, saying that they will never be discovered. In 2024 alone two airport scammers were publicly encouraged by the journalist (29 April 2024- 26 Aug 2024), and one of them tried to hack Gatwick Airport’s database to delete her fake name entered UK with in the same year 2001, that Hopewell Chin’ono changed his own name.

In a 6 hour spaces podcast in Feb 2024, Mr Chin’ono, who has operated identity documents with at least 3 different names, repeatedly declared saying “the British Government had to issue a statement to say ‘Hopewell Chin’ono is not a fugitive from justice in Britain.’ “ A political support letter he publicised dated 2011, he’s used to encourage airport security violations, has no such wording, and ZimEye wrote to the embassy requesting the alleged disclosure. Chin’ono success in evading scrutiny last year alone encouraged at least two people to violate airport security, and a friend in Aug 2024 moved on to try to hack Gatwick Airport database to delete a fake name she used in the same notorious year, 2001, when Chin’ono rushed to also change his name. This is the same year, many identity scammers (including the 9/11 bombers ) committed injustices against the US and UK airport jurisdictions due to technological loopholes only closed up 14 years later.

Responding to questions, the embassy publicised their response stating broadly, that it has never at any time issued a police clearance check. “The British Embassy in Harare does not issue police clearances,” the statement read. The embassy then afterwards directed Mr Chin’ono and anyone being potentially misled by his statements, saying “You can apply for a basic disclosure here:”

Chin’ono @daddyhope was reached for comment.



The public now expect Mr Chin’ono to disclose the UK company he says financed his first property in a £50,000 sportscar loan in 1996. He has previously contradicted himself saying he was financed by no UK money and that it was a local CABS Zimbabwe bank mortgage worth USS60,000. .

In a 6 hour spaces podcast in Feb 2024, Mr Chin’ono, who has operated… https://t.co/rZbCylnsIz pic.twitter.com/D9WOFtKEf6 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 16, 2025

