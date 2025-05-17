Call Me Chigananda But I Will Never Apologize For Making Money, Boasts Chivayo

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF businessman and controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has once again sparked public outrage after unapologetically flaunting his wealth and dismissing criticism over alleged corruption and ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a bold statement released on Saturday, Chivayo made it clear he feels no guilt about his riches — regardless of the source or public perception.

“Life becomes extremely peaceful and enjoyable when you learn to skip past VALIDATION LANE,” he wrote.

Often accused of benefiting from politically connected deals, Chivayo did not deny the allegations. Instead, he appeared to embrace the label, boasting:

“THEM – Sir Wicky is a chigananda, a very corrupt businessman and tenderpreneur.

MY RESPONSE – yes yes indeed you are absolutely right and thank you for that compliment, have a great day!!!”

Chivayo went on to detail his luxurious lifestyle, seemingly mocking his critics with vivid descriptions of his wealth. “Then I just jump into one of my ROLLS ROYCE V12 or the full ELECTRIC one and drive off at high speed (FYI standard take off on all of them is 0 – 100 km in 4 seconds).”

He continued: “The next morning I’m sitting in my PRIVATE JET going to have calamari & prawns for lunch in Mozambique and back in the evening… Ini ziii hangu se munhu mukuru [I remain silent like a senior man].”

Accused of looting billions in public funds through dubious state contracts, Chivayo is widely seen as a symbol of elite impunity. Critics allege he has enjoyed protection from President Mnangagwa and other senior government figures, allowing him to amass enormous wealth with no accountability.

But Chivayo remains defiant, urging others to disregard societal norms and expectations. “FREE YOURSELF FROM SOCIETY’S ADVICE, most of them have no idea what they’re doing,” he wrote.

“NEVER APOLOGIZE for making money, THE WORLD IS NOT KIND TO THE POOR…”

While his comments continue to provoke public debate, for many Zimbabweans struggling under economic hardship, Chivayo’s remarks serve as a painful reminder of a widening gap between the country’s political elite and its citizens.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...