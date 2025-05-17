Chiwenga Mourns Zimbabwe’s Top Medical Doctor

By A Correspondent

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of one of Zimbabwe’s most revered medical professionals, Dr Godfrey Gwaze Sikipa, who died on May 5, 2025, after a long battle with cancer.

Dr Sikipa, a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, leaves behind a legacy of tireless service and groundbreaking work in Zimbabwe’s health sector. In his tribute, VP Chiwenga praised the late doctor’s unwavering dedication to public health and national service.

“A dark cloud fell on Zimbabwe’s medical fraternity as we lost one of our most committed and visionary practitioners,” said VP Chiwenga. “Dr Sikipa fought cancer with resilience for two decades, embodying the strength and determination that defined his professional life.”

With a medical career that spanned decades, Dr Sikipa served in various leadership roles—including medical officer, provincial medical director, and ultimately permanent secretary of health. He also contributed his expertise as a Health Advisor in the Presidential Advisory Council between 2018 and 2023.

VP Chiwenga emphasized Dr Sikipa’s pivotal role in shaping Zimbabwe’s response to HIV and AIDS during its most challenging years. “He was instrumental in strengthening the national health response, training professionals, and expanding access to life-saving treatment,” he said.

Dr Sikipa’s influence extended beyond Zimbabwe’s borders, contributing to key international initiatives, including the World Health Organisation’s National HIV Care and Treatment Strategy (2013–2017) and leading the development of the Resilient and Sustainable Systems for Health (RSSP) Proposal.

“His contributions are woven into the very fabric of our national health milestones,” Chiwenga noted. “We have lost a brilliant medical mind, a strategic thinker, and a compassionate leader.”

Born in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East, Dr Sikipa pursued his medical degree in 1976 and continued his academic journey throughout his career, focusing on critical health challenges facing the nation.

VP Chiwenga also offered heartfelt condolences to Dr Sikipa’s wife, Mrs Dolly Sikipa, their four sons, and five grandchildren. “Dr Sikipa served his country with honor and distinction. His legacy in safeguarding lives will live on. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

