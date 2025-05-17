DeMbare Fans Threaten To Boycott Harare Derby Over Poor Team Management

Sports Correspondent

Supporters of Harare giants Dynamos FC have threatened to boycott their upcoming clash with fierce rivals Caps United, set to take place at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

The protest is rooted in growing dissatisfaction with the leadership of club boss Bernard Marriott Lusengo, whom many fans blame for the team’s continued struggles.

In a strongly worded statement issued Friday, the Dynamos Mambara Chapter said the problems facing the club “start with the owner and extend to the fans.”

“Ma problem eku Dembare anotangira ku muridzi wayo kusvika kumafans,” the group said, pointing fingers at Lusengo’s management style.

They also expressed frustration over a perceived lack of communication and direction from club leadership, saying: “Ichi tikungochinzwa pa social media, atisi kuziva kuti ndiyani ati tigare kumba.”

The statement further highlighted confusion over who truly represents the club’s interests: “Dembare ine varidzi, ma chapter ane varidzi, kozotiwo vanhuwo vanoti tisu masapota chaiwo chaiwo.”

The group referenced past incidents to illustrate their grievances, recalling: “Izvezvi kumisa bus apa kuti ma chapters pindai arisvike Bulawayo, munenge matukanwa, marovanwa, zvekusatozotaudzana.”

Challenging the logic of a proposed boycott, they added: “Okay mati imimi derby empty stadium muchamisa here? Makepe kepe kupinda mu ground?”

Tensions are clearly mounting ahead of the high-stakes derby, as discontent among Dynamos supporters continues to rise.

