Fatal Accident: Harare Fitness Trainer Sensei Mugove Muhambi Dies in Head-On Collision

Harare – Saturday, 17 May 2025

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Popular Harare fitness trainer Sensei Mugove “Mugo” Muhambi has died in a tragic car crash following a violent head-on collision between a Honda Fit and a Toyota GD6 along Borrowdale Road early this morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact occurred around dawn, leaving both vehicles completely mangled. The Honda Fit, driven by Sensei Mugo, bore the brunt of the collision and was crushed beyond recognition. He died on the spot.

Photos from the scene show a horrific wreckage — debris strewn across the road, one vehicle flipped upside down, and thick smoke hanging in the morning air as bystanders looked on in shock.



The accident aftermath…Sensei Mugo killed

Traffic was briefly halted as emergency responders and police attended the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but preliminary reports suggest high speed may have been a contributing factor.

Mourners have already taken to social media to express heartbreak over the death of Sensei Mugo, widely known for his dedication to wellness, community boot camps, and motivating hundreds through his fitness journey.

“He was more than a trainer — he was a brother, a mentor, and a true warrior spirit,” wrote one of his clients.

Further details, including funeral arrangements, are expected to be released by the family in due course.

MHDSRIP.

