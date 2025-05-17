Geza Challenges Gen Chiwenga To Remove ” Munhu Wako Mnangagwa” Who Is Now Troubling Whole Nation

By A Correspondent

Outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza has accused First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa of capturing state power and effectively taking control of Zimbabwe’s affairs.

In a fiery address on Friday night, Geza said, “I have come to speak about General Chiwenga.” He recalled the events of 2017, when the military led by Chiwenga intervened to remove President Robert Mugabe, claiming he was surrounded by corrupt officials. “The operation led by General Chiwenga—we all know it,” said Geza.

He stated that Chiwenga invoked the Constitution, saying the military had a duty to act when the Constitution was under threat. “The man next to him was General SB Moyo. I remember his words: ‘We are not entering to do anything else other than address the thieves surrounding the president.'”

Geza criticized President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying, “What shocks me is that the man who is ruling now had run away to South Africa.” He claimed Mugabe had warned Chiwenga against trusting Mnangagwa, allegedly saying, “Chiwenga, I decided to hand over to you. This person you want to take over—you’ll regret it one day.” Geza blamed the current crisis on the decision to reinstate Mnangagwa, saying, “The problems we are now seeing in the country are because of that decision by the generals.”

He called on Chiwenga to take responsibility and correct the mistake, saying, “The ones who must fix this are the generals—General Chiwenga. I said to Comrade Bombshell, and the people are saying: ‘Please remove this person you imposed.'”

Referring to a liberation war anthem, Geza said, “Chiwenga and the generals know a wartime song called ‘Nzira dzemaSoja dzekuzvibatana nadzo’—the soldier’s code of conduct. It is our guiding light, our contract with the masses. When we went to war, Chiwenga was the one who taught us this song.”

Turning to allegations of corruption, he said, “In the case of Zvigananda, they took army companies without paying a penny. They took Command Agriculture money and never repaid it. They seized the national fuel pipeline and didn’t pay a cent. This isn’t the way of the soldiers.”

Geza expressed concern over the detention of political prisoners and protestors, saying, “We have people like Job Sikhala, Jacob Ngarivhume, Blessed Mhlanga—protesters arrested for demonstrating. What’s their crime? We hear their only crime is being associated with money that went into Emmerson’s bank account. So why are you oppressing these boys? Why are you denying them bail? This needs fixing.”

He urged military leaders to act, saying, “All this is happening in the eyes of Gen Chiwenga and Gen Sanyatwe. The povo—the people—are crying: ‘Please redeem us. We beg you.'”

Geza accused Auxillia Mnangagwa of being the real power behind the presidency, saying, “We are seeing state capture. If we look at South Africa, this is what destroyed Comrade Jacob Zuma. Under Mugabe, there was an allegation that state power was sexually transmitted. This time, it’s no longer an allegation. It’s a fact. Auxillia Mnangagwa is now in control.”

Concluding his remarks, Geza condemned the silence of the generals. “Generals, you have let us down. Why is it, Gen Chiwenga, that you’re failing to give orders to [Police Commissioner] Mutamba to arrest the Zviganandas? We are stuck in the bush, and no one seems to care.”

