Is ZEC’s Call For Peaceful Campaign Ahead Of Gutu Gutu East By-election Sincere?

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission recently called for peace and adherence to the Electoral Code of Conduct ahead of the Gutu East parliamentary by-election scheduled for June 14, 2025.

With three candidates in the fray, this call is crucial for a credible electoral process.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission emphasized the importance of upholding the code of conduct, stating that political parties and contestants must “ensure a peaceful election by shunning violence and intimidation for a credible outcome.”

This message was echoed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Midlands Provincial Election Officer, who stressed the need for peace during the electoral process.

The three candidates contesting the by-election are Zvarevashe Masvingise of ZANU-PF, Gift Gonese as an independent candidate, and Zivanjo Givanai Nzvenga of the National Constitutional Assembly.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s call for peaceful elections highlights the need for all stakeholders to work towards a credible outcome.

The sincerity of this call remains to be seen as the by-election approaches.

