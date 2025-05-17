Madam Boss Faces Backlash for Praising Dorcas Moyo Amid ‘Wagwizi’ Controversy

Harare – 12 May 2025

By Showbiz Reporter | Social media influencer and actress Madam Boss has come under heavy fire after she publicly praised gospel singer Dorcas Moyo, sparking an avalanche of backlash from Facebook users accusing both women of spiritual insincerity and opportunism.

In a now-viral Facebook post, Madam Boss wrote:

“Bring all the cakes tidye hama yangu Dorcas Moyo. Love you sis… Kurai munyasha.”

She shared the message alongside a radiant portrait of Dorcas Moyo, who recently received a US$20,000 cash gift and a luxury car from businessman Wicknell Chivayo—allegedly in return for defending him publicly and condemning anti-corruption voices such as Blessed Geza.



The controversial post

However, what was intended as a celebratory tribute quickly turned into a public relations disaster, with hundreds of followers flooding the comment section with outrage, mockery, and religious criticism.

“Music Inondimara”: Public Rejection Spirals

Comedian Mai Titie led the criticism with a sarcastic jab:

“One munhu ane music inondimara,” (One person whose music gives me migraines) – a comment that was liked nearly 100 times.

Another commenter, Rumbi Mugwamba, didn’t hold back:

“Kuvenge music yamaivava itorimweya yetsvina chaiyo,” (This is truly a spirit of impurity disguised as gospel.)

Vimbai Mandeya added:

“Vanhu vanongoimba kutsvaga mari not Mwari,” (These people are singing for money, not for God.)

Accusations of Fake Gospel and “Snake Spirit”

Commenters accused Dorcas Moyo of being a puppet for moneyed interests and of using gospel as a business front. One user described her music as carried by a “spirit of a snake,” while others mocked the fervour with which she was celebrated by Madam Boss.

Ottie Mushops called it a “snake spirit” and said the music “drives me far from God.”

Tracey Stephen Nderi echoed the sentiment, writing:

“Music yevava it forces itself on people,” (Their music forces itself on people), adding that those defending Dorcas are acting like “pig-eyed hypnotists.”

A Cultural and Spiritual Backlash

While Madam Boss is no stranger to viral posts, this one has ignited a rare moment of open defiance from fans who feel the influencer is aligning herself with figures using religion for material gain. One comment bluntly asked if Madam Boss was “motumwa nani” (sent by whom), while others joked that Dorcas’ music “belongs in long-distance buses” where no one has the choice to escape it.

Another user, Ireen Mangezi, quipped:

“Fanike iye yekuti mhanza haisekwi—ukainzwa mubus unoita seuchaburukira murood,” (Her music is so bad, if you hear it on a bus, you feel like jumping off.)

Divisions in Gospel Circles

The furious reaction highlights growing frustration over gospel musicians perceived as politically or financially compromised. Dorcas Moyo has been at the center of this controversy since her now-infamous statement, “Ranganai henyu asi zvichakona,” which many interpreted as dismissive of national shutdown efforts and anti-corruption protests.

Her endorsement by Chivayo and celebration by Madam Boss is now being seen as symbolic of a larger rot in the gospel and entertainment sectors—where artists are rewarded for silence and praise-singing instead of prophetic courage or moral leadership.

A PR Miscalculation?

Madam Boss, known for her wide fan base and influential status, has not yet responded to the uproar. But the overwhelming tone of the comments suggests a miscalculation of her audience’s sentiment at a time when economic frustration and moral expectations run high.

As one user summed it up:

“Let’s celebrate those who lift the nation spiritually, not those who profit from the people’s silence.”

The fallout continues.

