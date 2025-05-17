Mnangagwa’s Justice Minister Boasts Of Country’s Intact Human Rights Record Despite Harassment Of Government Critics

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Despite growing criticism from rights groups over the treatment of government opponents and civil society actors, Zimbabwe’s top justice official insists the country remains fully committed to upholding human rights.

Speaking at the 83rd Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights held in The Gambia, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi defended the government’s track record, stating that “Zimbabwe is dedicated to upholding human rights as a core value in our development journey.”

Presenting Zimbabwe’s 16th Periodic Report under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and its Second Periodic Report on the Rights of Women in Africa, the minister emphasized recent legislative and policy reforms as evidence of progress.

Among the highlighted developments was the abolition of the death penalty, a move Ziyambi described as “a historic moment for our nation, reaffirming our commitment to human dignity.” He noted that legislation enacted at the end of 2024 now mandates the resentencing of 48 former death row inmates, with 12 having already received alternative sentences as of April 2025.

Ziyambi also spoke about Zimbabwe’s land reform journey, revealing that a Global Compensation Agreement with former white commercial farmers had been finalized. “This agreement is a testament to our commitment to justice and equity in land distribution,” he said.

He further announced the upcoming implementation of a new land tenure system expected to benefit over 300,000 resettled farmers by granting them full ownership rights. “Security of tenure is a key step in empowering our people economically,” he added.

Responding to ongoing concerns from international observers over the political climate back home, Ziyambi pointed to the ratification of international human rights treaties, including the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of all Migrant Workers and Their Families.

“These ratifications reflect our commitment to international human rights standards,” he stated, while also noting that Zimbabwe is considering accession to additional legal instruments, such as the Protocol establishing the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

While the minister’s presentation painted a picture of progressive reform, critics argue that such developments stand in stark contrast to the reality on the ground, where journalists, activists, and opposition figures frequently report intimidation, surveillance, and arbitrary arrests.

Nonetheless, Ziyambi maintained a positive outlook, saying, “Our government continues to prioritize human rights, development, and justice for all Zimbabweans. These steps mark our determination to build a fair and inclusive society.”

The government’s official narrative underscores a desire to re-engage with the international community, but the extent to which these reforms will translate into broader civil liberties at home remains a pressing question.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...