No Shortage Of ARVs In Country, Government Claims- But How True Is This?

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Despite growing concerns about shortage of essential drugs, government insists there is adequate supply of Anti- Retroviral drugs (ARVs) in Zimbabwe.

But questions remain as to whether the official narrative aligns with on-the-ground realities.

Addressing the media on Friday, 16 May, Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora dismissed reports of ARV shortages and promised accountability regarding troubling allegations of patient exploitation.

“The Ministry takes these reports with the utmost seriousness,” said Mombeshora.

“As the custodians of public health, we are committed to addressing these concerns openly and truthfully, while ensuring that the rights and dignity of all people living with HIV are protected.”

Mombeshora categorically denied claims that the country was running out of life-saving ARV medication, asserting that Zimbabwe’s stock levels remain stable.

“There is no risk of stock-outs for all treatment regimens,” he declared. According to the Minister, the country currently has eight months’ worth of adult first-line ARVs and four months of paediatric first-line ARVs in reserve.

He further detailed that the Ministry follows a minimum-maximum inventory system to monitor supply levels, with 14 months as the maximum and 8 months as the minimum threshold. Shipments of a new fixed-dose combination paediatric ARV are also expected to arrive in July, adding another five months’ coverage.

However, his reassurances contrast with growing public outcry from areas like Chiredzi, where some patients report being forced to pay for ARVs or being denied access altogether. Social media has been awash with claims of healthcare workers selling drugs illegally and extorting vulnerable patients.

Mombeshora acknowledged these concerns, saying: “Immediate investigations are underway, and any healthcare worker found guilty will face swift disciplinary action. No one entrusted with the duty of care should ever exploit the vulnerable.”

He reiterated that ARVs are provided free of charge and urged patients who encounter demands for payment to report such cases directly to authorities. “Contact the Provincial Medical Director, the District Medical Officer, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, or my office,” he said.

Delays in drug shipments earlier this year—caused by a Stop Work Order from the U.S. Government—also fuelled fears of shortages. Mombeshora admitted the disruptions but said domestic intervention bridged the gap.

“Our ART medicine requirements for 2025 are fully funded. We mobilised domestic resources through the National AIDS Council to ensure uninterrupted supply,” he said.

Still, some observers remain sceptical, pointing out inconsistencies between government claims and patient experiences in clinics.

As public scrutiny intensifies, the Ministry has pledged to protect gains made toward the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets to end AIDS by 2030. Yet, the pressing question persists: if there is truly no shortage, why are patients in some areas still struggling to access free treatment?

Until investigations are concluded and accountability enforced, the government’s claims may continue to be met with doubt from those on the ground.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...